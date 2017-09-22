Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver near 28th and Lisbon in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred early Friday morning, September 22nd.

Police say a woman was struck near 28th and Lisbon shortly after 1:00 a.m.

Authorities say the vehicle fled the scene not long after striking the woman. At this time, police have not released a description of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.

