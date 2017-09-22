Revised Milwaukee Police Dept. vehicle pursuit policy now in effect

MILWAUKEE — Revisions to the Milwaukee Police Department vehicle pursuit policy went into effect on Friday, September 22nd.

According to a news release issued by the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), the policy revisions allow Milwaukee Police to pursue fleeing vehicles that have been engaged in criminally reckless driving and those involved in drug dealing.

The release points out three incidents which happened on Friday morning. Each provides context for why this policy was addressed:

The FPC mentioned in its release that it urges all local leaders to do more to encourage safer driving on our streets; dangerous police vehicle pursuits should be a last resort, not a first.