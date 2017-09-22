‘The Price is Right’ made history today – and everyone went nuts

Wow! It was a memorable day on “The Price is Right.”

It’s always fun to see someone land on $1 while vying for a spot in the Showcase Showdown. Two contestants in one show is rare.

What about five contestants in a row?!

In honor of Drew Carey celebrating 10 years of hosting the show, any contestant who lands on $1 this week gets $10,000 instead of the normal $1,000. During Friday’s episode, it happened five times in a row!

Wilbert, Charlotte, and Zacharia all landed on $1 on their first spin. During the tiebreaker spin, Wilbert and Charlotte both landed on $1 again! Five in a row!

At the end of the segment, the wheel had given away $80,000 – the most in the history of the wheel, according to CBS.

This might be the most insane #PriceIsRight episode I've ever seen. 1 $10k winner & 2 $35k winners from getting 5 $1.00 spins on the wheel?! pic.twitter.com/lEl8lUiWZv — Rachael Targaryen (@DrEyehacker) September 22, 2017

WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE PRICE IS RIGHT RIGHT NOW?!

5 STRAIGHT "100" WHEEL SPINS??! — Luke Dorris (@LukeDorris) September 22, 2017

All three people who spun the wheel on Price is Right got a dollar and won $10,000 and for a moment all was right with the world — Melanie (@MalloryGreem) September 22, 2017

The guy who didn't get the $25k. pic.twitter.com/KyM8sHBXjR — Amanda (@missmandybunz) September 22, 2017

PLEASE TELL ME YOU JUST SAW THEM HIT A DOLLAR LIKE A MILLION TIMES IN A ROW ON @PriceIsRight pic.twitter.com/VzQWzl1SAH — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart) September 22, 2017

Everyone is now gathering around the TVs, contestants have landed on the $1 slot 5 times now. Apparently that's really good. #priceisright pic.twitter.com/NzVRDvOxnZ — Erica Greenway (@ericagreenway) September 22, 2017