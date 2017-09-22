“They really took a good person:” Teen faces charges for killing 60-year-old pizza delivery driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Callous and cold-hearted. Details are released regarding the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old pizza delivery driver.

Handcuffed then shackled to a table. Mekael Kennedy who was already out on bond for allegedly beating up his father now faces more charges of a much more brutal nature.

Two crimes just three days apart -- One proving deadly.

According to a criminal complaint, he told his girlfriend to make a food order online. When delivery driver Clarence Taper arrived, he was met by Kennedy who was wearing a mask and armed with a gun, who police said belonged to his cousin D'andre Kennedy, and demanded money from Taper, who stated he had none.

The report said Kennedy believed Taper was trying to take off his mask. Kennedy then shot him in the chest, killing him, then grabbed the food and brought it upstairs where his girlfriend and cousin ate the pizza.

Those actions were preceded by another robbery just three days prior, where Kennedy supposedly held up a Papa John's driver at the same location near 75th and Glenbrook, taking $10 and food.

Unable to face the alleged murdered in court, Taper's daughter said she is thankful for justice.

"I can sleep a little better at night knowing they are off the streets," Lashonda Williams said. "That's a big relief off of us, but we are still going to have to feel that sadness in our hearts for our father. They really took a good person. He's a kind hearted person and loved everybody."

Taper will be laid to rest next Friday, September 29th. The family is thankful for all of the community support.

As for Kennedy, at just 17-years-old, he has an extensive juvenile record with about a dozen charges including battery and possession of a controlled substance. His cousin was also arrested for obstructing an officer and harboring a felon after initially lying to police in this case.