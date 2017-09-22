TMZ: Kylie Jenner is pregnant

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kylie Jenner attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner is pregnant and Travis Scott is about to become a dad.

TMZ is told Jenner and Scott began telling their friends earlier in September. One source said Scott was at a recent event telling people about the pregnancy and how his life was going to change. TMZ was even told that Scott has told friends they’re having a girl.

Jenner has been posting old pics of herself on Instagram and current shots from the chest up, according to TMZ.

Kylie and Travis have been together since April.