UW-Madison freshmen class largest ever

MADISON — This fall’s University of Wisconsin-Madison freshman class is the largest ever.

UW-Madison officials said Friday that a census taken on the 10th day of fall classes showed 6,610 freshmen. That’s up from 6,430 last year.

According to the university, 3,746 freshmen are Wisconsin residents; 594 are from Minnesota; 547 are from other countries; and 1,128 are transfer students.

Total enrollment for fall 2017 was 43,814 students, up from 43,336 last year. Undergraduate enrollment was 29,993, up from 29,536.