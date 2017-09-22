UW-Madison starts free tuition program for transfer students

MADISON — A new program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison promises to cover tuition and fees for first-generation college students from Wisconsin who transfer from one of the university system’s two-year colleges.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that almost 140 students qualified for the Badger Promise program this fall.

The program pays for tuition and fees that aren’t completely covered by grants or merit scholarships students receive.

Low-income students who are eligible for the Pell Grant can receive up to two years of funding, while other students will be eligible for one year. The university says students are awarded an average of $4,800.

Funding for the program comes from the university, the state, the federal government and private sources.

The program doesn’t cover costs for housing or books.