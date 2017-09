Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD-- The Whitnall Falcons looked to stay perfect on the season as they hosted the South Milwaukee Rockets. Whitnall gets things going early, as Dan Alexopoulus goes 14 yards for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead. They stay on the ground the next time they have the ball, Andrew Mallman with a huge pick up of 40 yards. He then gets rewarded by taking it in from 9 yards out, 14-0 at that point. And Whitnall goes on for the win and stays perfect on the season.

South Milwaukee 0

Whitnall 40

Final