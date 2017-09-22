Wisconsin Lutheran holds on for a wild win against Milwaukee Lutheran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE--It was a back and forth affair as Milwaukee Lutheran hosted Wisconsin Lutheran. Tied at 21 at the half, when Wisco's Jaqueze Lockett goes 40 yards for the score. But back come the Red Knights, Ken Daniel Jr. sets up a score with a long run. Then it's Daniel Jr. again, taking this one all the way to give Milwaukee Lutheran the lead. But the Vikings take the lead for good when Denny Pedzrock finds Isaiah Owens for the long strike. And Wisconsin Lutheran holds on for the big win.

Wisconsin Lutheran 49

Milwaukee Lutheran 42

Final