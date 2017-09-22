WisDOT: Hot weather increases chances for pavement buckling
MILWAUKEE — Drivers, be aware for potential pavement problems, traffic slow-downs, and to move over for roadside workers!
According to a recent release, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that the unusually hot weather this weekend could create conditions for pavement buckling.
WisDOT said pavement buckles are most common when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes concrete slabs of pavement to push against each other, and if the pressure becomes great enough the pavement can buckle.
WisDOT offers the following tips for motorists:
- Slow down, buckle up and eliminate distractions to focus your full attention on the roadway. Along with pavement issues, other concerns can include animals or debris on the roadway.
- Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
- Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.
- If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.