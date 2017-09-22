WisDOT: Hot weather increases chances for pavement buckling

MILWAUKEE — Drivers, be aware for potential pavement problems, traffic slow-downs, and to move over for roadside workers!

According to a recent release, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that the unusually hot weather this weekend could create conditions for pavement buckling.

WisDOT said pavement buckles are most common when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes concrete slabs of pavement to push against each other, and if the pressure becomes great enough the pavement can buckle.

WisDOT offers the following tips for motorists: