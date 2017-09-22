You can now binge-watch ‘Will & Grace’

For the first time “Will & Grace” fans can binge-watch the complete eight seasons of the hit show.

As of Thursday, all 194 episodes are available for streaming on Hulu and the NBC App.

The binging bonanza is happening in celebration of the reprise of the comedy, which returns to NBC on September 28.

“As we gear up for the launch of the upcoming season premiere, I can’t think of a better way to reintroduce ‘Will & Grace’ to the cultural zeitgeist than by giving audiences the opportunity to watch this historic and hilarious series wherever and whenever they want,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. “With its witty comebacks, pop-culture references and social commentary, ‘Will & Grace’ is one of the most binge-able comedies in television history, and I am certain fans both old and new will jump on this opportunity to devour it.”

The original “Will & Grace” ran from 1998 to 2006.

Centered around interior designer Grace Adler (Debra Messing) and her gay best friend Will Truman (Eric McCormack), the show was a fan favorite has been credited by some with helping to usher in the acceptance of same-sex marriage.

Fans were thrilled when NBC announced in January that the show would be returning.

Messing, McCormack and fellow original cast members Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes are returning for the reboot which will get 16 episodes in its new season.

A second season has already been ordered by NBC.

Related: ‘Will & Grace’ revival renewed for another season

McCormack and Hayes joked about the streaming availability on a clip tweeted by the show.

“Make sure your stream is strong,” McCormack said.