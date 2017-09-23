2 people hurt, 1 seriously after collision between pickup truck, car

TOWNSHIP OF HUBBARD — Two people are hurt, one seriously, after a collision between a pickup truck and car in the Township of Hubbard in Dodge County.

The wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 23rd at the intersection of County Highway TW and State Highway 33.

Officials say their initial investigation shows a northbound passenger car entered the intersection and collided with a westbound pickup truck. Traffic going north and south at the intersection is controlled by a stop sign. East and westbound traffic is not controlled.

The driver of the northbound car was flown by Flight For Life to Aurora Summit Hospital with suspected serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the westbound pickup was checked by ambulance members for minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the crash by the City of Horicon Police Department, Mayville Police Department, Horicon Fire and EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Flight For Life, and DCERT. The crash is under investigation by the Crash Investigation Team (CIT).