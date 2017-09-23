200+ companies already signed up as potential Foxconn suppliers, contractors

MILWAUKEE — More than 200 companies have already signed up as potential Foxconn suppliers and contractors, according to a tweet posted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) on Saturday, September 23rd.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a $3 billion incentive package last Monday for Foxconn Technology Group to build a flat-screen plant in southeastern Wisconsin. The governor said the deal will provide thousands of jobs for generations.

The governor told reporters after the signing that next steps call for the WEDC to finalize a contract with Foxconn to execute the provisions in the bill. WEDC’s board is scheduled to meet Thursday, September 28th to approve the agreement.

Foxconn executives will then likely reveal the precise location for the plant before the contract is signed in early October.