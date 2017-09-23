Be a tourist in your own town: Explore city’s iconic stores with Doors Open Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Showcasing Milwaukee's history, economy, art and culture from Saturday, September 23rd through Sunday, September 24th -- folks have the chance go behind many of the doors around town with the Doors Open Milwaukee event.

Standing among notable pieces of functional art, people tour Scathain.

"We aspire to create magnificent items of excellence," owner of Scathain, John McWilliam said.

The design and build custom manufacturing firm is located in the heart of the Fifth Ward.

"In this old building, going back to the 1840s, the traditional old world hard work ethic that Milwaukee knows we are part of, still delivering the old world quality," McWilliam said.

Scathain which means "mirror" in Gaelic, is a true reflection of fine craftsmanship combined with a unique artistic sense.

"Whether it's a blacksmith, a wood worker, wood finisher or glass workers we are driven to challenge all of our artisans wheelhouses of capabilities," McWilliam said.

Helping create part of the landscape and furnishings in our city and beyond.

"Hotels like the Iron Horse Hotel, Kimpton Hotel, Lodge Kohler in Green Bay have a lot of our stuff," McWilliam said.

Mcwilliam said it all comes from raw materials. From mesh to metals, even mirrors, these textures run the gamut .The designers have no limit on the creations they can make.

'Whoever the customer is instead of buying something out of a catalog we can create something out of our commune of minds," McWilliam said.

This business is one of nearly 170 open to the public. Grace Fuhr with Historic Milwaukee said Doors Open Milwaukee is meant to have people explore, understand and appreciate a diverse array of sites. Last year, more than 31-thousand people toured with Doors Open Milwaukee. The free event runs until Sunday, September 24th.