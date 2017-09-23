Cheers to the golden years: Bob from Door County Sled Dogs to retire

MILWAUKEE -- Wake Up was joined by Mara Nelson and Dan Krueger with the "Door County Sled Dogs." to talk about a very special retirement party taking place this weekend.

About the Door County Sled Dogs (website)

The Door County Sled Dogs, a 501(c)3, all rescued dogs/all volunteer organization, are a recreational dog sled team whose mission is to save lives!

This amazingly wonderful and hard working team began with Mushers Rick Desotelle and Bonnie Ulrich (retired educators) training in the city of Milwaukee and outback areas of Door County. After much volunteerism and local interest about rescues, dog-powered sports, good pet care and obedience as well as leadership and team qualities, the DCSD's partnered up with the Milwaukee County Parks and other civic groups to provide outstanding presentations and fun-filled rides and other experiences.

Although the team is not a general racing team, they do race for charities such as the Make-a-Wish foundation and Adopt-a-Husky. Proceeds to sustain the team and all of their activities is entirely dependent on working to sustain themselves and sponsorships. All of your donations go directly to the care of the RESCUES. Please consider helping these amazingly wonderful sled dogs.

The Door County Sled Dogs, a 501(c)3, provides all-ages educational presentations year-round as well as providing weekly dog sled rides on a first come basis on Sundays only primarily at Whitnall Park.

For all interested in rescues, Huskies, sled dogs, and community. The Door County Sled Dogs are a recreational sled dog team (all rescues) consisting of seven purebred Siberian Huskies, five Alaskan Huskies, one very special collie/husky mix and two human mushers: Rick Desotelle and Bonnie Ulrich. Assisting with their mission are a team of over 40 volunteers from all across the state, along with their 44 rescues, mostly Huskies, who also volunteer!

Our dogs are a “recreational mid-distance” team that participates in races, fun runs, leisurely trail rides, and many special community events. In addition, since the huskies are also pets who love children, people, and running,they provide dog sled rides to the general public on Sundays January thru February.