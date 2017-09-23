Fall is in the air at the 2017 Harvest Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- It may not feel like it yet, but fall is in the air! Which means it's time for the Annual Harvest Fair at State Fair park.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Harvest Fair (website)

A Bounty of Fun for Everyone! Save the Date for Harvest Fair presented by Meijer, September 22-24, 2017. FREE Admission.

The dates and times for Harvest Fair are:

-Friday, Sept. 22: 5pm – 11pm

-Saturday, Sept. 23: 9am – 11pm

-Sunday, Sept. 24: 9am – 5pm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fun activities for kids of all ages include pumpkin carving and decorating, tractor maze, scarecrow making, amusement rides and more!

Come hungry and ready to shop! Many of your favorite State Fair vendors are open during Harvest Fair, including The Micro, featuring almost 50 craft beers. The Farmers Market features everything from fall decorations to flowers, food and more! Pick up pumpkins at the Pumpkin Patch, and don’t forget your Elegant Farmer pies!

Maker Faire Milwaukee will also be returning this year. Find more info at makerfairemilwaukee.com