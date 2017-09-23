German plane hijacked to Somalia in 1977 brought back home

An old Boeing 737 plane, the former 'Landshut' aircraft of German airline Lufthansa, is seen in the cargo space of an Antonov AN 124 cargo plane after landing at the airport in Friedrichshafen, southern Germany, on September 23, 2017. Having quietly rusted away in Brazil for almost a decade, the 'Landshut' finally came home, destined to serve as a memorial to a turbulent era. Around forty years ago, German anti-terror commandos stormed the 'Landshut' Lufthansa jet in Somalia, shot its Palestinian hijackers and freed 90 hostages, a climax in a bloody era of far-left militancy. The 1977 Mogadishu raid became a symbol of the 'German Autumn' when the state was at war with the 'urban guerrillas' of the Red Army Faction (RAF), also known as the Baader-Meinhof gang, and their international allies. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / Germany OUT
BERLIN — A Lufthansa passenger jet that was hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of a far-left militant group’s campaign against West German authorities has returned home.
The dpa news agency reported Saturday that most parts of the Boeing 737 arrived Saturday in the city of Friedrichshafen, where they will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum.
The remainder is due to arrive Wednesday from Brazil. The aircraft ended up in a Brazilian carrier’s fleet and had been sitting decommissioned at the country’s Fortaleza Airport for years.
A Palestinian group demanding the release of members of West Germany’s Red Army Faction hijacked a Mallorca to Frankfurt flight in October 1977. The hijacking marked the peak of the “German Autumn” of leftist violence.
German commandos stormed the plane in Mogadishu, Somalia.