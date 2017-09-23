Milwaukee Brewers play game 2 of series with division-leading Chicago Cubs

MILWAUKEE — After two losses, the Milwaukee Brewers are hoping for a win in game three against the division-leading Chicago Cubs at Miller Park on Saturday afternoon, September 23rd.

Here’s a breakout of the scoring in the game:

  • Bottom of the 1st inning: Eric Thames singled to right, Neil Walker scored, Ryan Braun to second. Brewers up 1-0.
  • Top of the 2nd inning: Ian Happ singled to right, Wilson Contreras scored, Addison Russell to second. Cubs tie score 1-1.