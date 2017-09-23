Thriller at Miller: Brewers get dramatic win over Cubs with walk-off homer from Travis Shaw
MILWAUKEE — After two losses, the Milwaukee Brewers hoped for a win in game three against the division-leading Chicago Cubs at Miller Park on Saturday afternoon, September 23rd — and they got it!
Here’s a breakout of the scoring in the game:
- Bottom of the 1st inning: The Brewers’ Eric Thames singled to right, Neil Walker scored, Ryan Braun to second. Brewers up 1-0.
- Top of the 2nd inning: The Cubs’ Ian Happ singled to right, Wilson Contreras scored, Addison Russell to second. Cubs tie score 1-1.
- Top of the 8th inning: The Cubs’ Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly to center, which scored Ian Happ. The Cubs took the lead at that point, 2-1.
- Bottom of the 9th inning: The Brewers Orlando Arcia ripped a solo homerun into left field — and awakened the Brewers faithful — by tying up the game, 2-2.
- Top of the 10th inning: The Cubs’ Jon Jay singled to center, scoring Ian Happ. Chicago took the lead once again, 3-2.
- Bottom of the 10th inning: The Brewers’ Travis Shaw ripped a two-run homer — a walk-off homerun which gave the Brewers the victory, 4-3.