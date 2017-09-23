Police investigate suspicious death of man found in parking lot

FOND DU LAC — A suspicious death that happened near Forest Avenue and Brooke Street Saturday, September 23rd is being investigated by Fond du Lac police.

Officials said around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a person found lying in the gravel parking lot near the area. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was dead under suspicious circumstances.

Investigators from the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and the State of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab Response Team are investigating the circumstances of this incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department.

