Racine Zoo celebrates all things rhino and teachers

RACINE -- The Racine Zoo is celebrating everything rhino-- because Saturday, September 23rd is World Rhino Day! Joining Wake Up are Beth Heidorn and Jason Schwartz with the Racine Zoo and with them they have "Skunk."
The Racine Zoo is also celebrating teachers with a special night and they're looking for students that are interested in working with animals!
About World Rhino Day at Racine Zoo (website)
World Rhino Day celebrates all five species of rhino: Black, white, greater one-horned, Sumatran and Javan rhinos. World Rhino Day provides people with the opportunity to learn more about these magnificent animals and how to help save them from extinction.
Join us for a fun day of exploring and education:
- Kick the day off with the Wild 5K Run/Walk
- Help make enrichment for Timu and Kianga
- Find all five species of rhino on a scavenger hunt
- Kid's snactivity (an edible activity with a rhino twist)
- Kid's crafts and games
- Education stations
- Bounce houses
About Teacher Appreciation Night
All Teachers Appreciation Night at the Racine Zoo!! Join us on Thursday, October 5 from 5:00-7:00 for our second annual Teacher Appreciation Night! The Racine Zoo appreciates everything our area teachers do to inspire the next generation of students. We want to show our love of teachers with a special night just for you!
Come for appetizers, animals, field trip discounts, and more at this free after-hours event in our historic Vanishing Kingdom building! RSVP by October 1 by emailing education@racinezoo.org or calling 262.636.9580."
Openings for High School Interns at the Racine Zoo. Are you or do you know a high school student who is interested in working with animals? Then we have the opportunity for you! The Racine Zoo High School Internship Program gives motivated high school students the chance to learn about our animals and conservation issues facing them in the wild, and create their own projects designed to educate the public and make a difference! Applications were due on Monday, September 11 at 5:00pm, but there is still time!
Contact asummers@racinezoo.org to be a part of this program! The Racine Zoo High School Internship Program is made possible by the generous contributions of the ANDIS Foundation.