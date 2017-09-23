Racine Zoo celebrates all things rhino and teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- The Racine Zoo is celebrating everything rhino-- because Saturday, September 23rd is World Rhino Day! Joining Wake Up are Beth Heidorn and Jason Schwartz with the Racine Zoo and with them they have "Skunk."

The Racine Zoo is also celebrating teachers with a special night and they're looking for students that are interested in working with animals!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About World Rhino Day at Racine Zoo (website)

World Rhino Day celebrates all five species of rhino: Black, white, greater one-horned, Sumatran and Javan rhinos. World Rhino Day provides people with the opportunity to learn more about these magnificent animals and how to help save them from extinction. Join us for a fun day of exploring and education: Kick the day off with the Wild 5K Run/Walk

Help make enrichment for Timu and Kianga

Find all five species of rhino on a scavenger hunt

Kid's snactivity (an edible activity with a rhino twist)

Kid's crafts and games

Education stations

Bounce houses

About Teacher Appreciation Night