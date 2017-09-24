× 2 hurt following hit-and-run vehicle and motorcycle crash in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF HUSTISFORD — Two people are injured following a vehicle and motorcycle hit-and-run crash Saturday night, September 23rd.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection Highway 60 and Highway R.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 60 when a truck began passing multiple vehicles also eastbound. The truck then sideswiped the motorcycle causing the driver of the motorcycle to lose control.

The driver of the motorcycle and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle, both not wearing helmets.

Authorities said the truck fled the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injures. The passenger was taken by Flight For Life for possibly serious non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Officials ask anyone who many have witnessed the crash or has any information to please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726. Authorities describe the truck that involved was potentially a Ford Super Duty, white or silver truck, possibly a ¾ ton truck, with side mirrors with marker lights and a newer model.