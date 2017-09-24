A sea of pink: Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure held to raise awareness for breast cancer

MILWAUKEE -- One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The Susan G. Komen Southeast Wisconsin Race for the Cure is hoping to change that with awareness and fundraising for research.

About Susan G. Komen Southeast Wisconsin Race for the Cure

On-site Race registration continues until 9:00 a.m. Survivor breakfast continuing until 8:30 a.m. Kids for the Cure activities are happening from 8:00 - 11:00 a.m.

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® Series is the world’s largest, most successful fundraising and education event for breast cancer. The race series includes more than 140 events on four continents, with over one million participants coming together every year to take part in the fight against breast cancer.

This important annual event raises significant funds for the breast cancer movement, thanks to supporters and survivors around the world who step up and take action by fundraising for the cause.

A Global Impact

Race for the Cure® truly makes an impact, with 100 percent of the net proceeds allocated to our mission:

75 percent of the net income stays in our community to help fund local programs offering breast health education and breast cancer screening and treatment.

The remaining 25 percent goes toward Susan G. Komen® Research and Training Grants program.

In addition to raising funds for the breast cancer movement, Race for the Cure® also increases awareness, celebrates breast cancer survivorship and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.

Racing for the Cure is More Than Pink™

Every year, in cities around the globe, our allies Race for the Cure® and prove they are More Than Pink™.

These passionate supporters and survivors are not content to simply say they support the breast cancer cause, or wear a pink ribbon. They turn their support into action. They recognize the need to raise funds for the fight against breast cancer, and they get to work.