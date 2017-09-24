LIVE: All lanes blocked I-43 SB at Racine Ave due to an incident, see resulting backup

Cincinnati Bengals get early lead on Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, 21-7

Posted 4:15 pm, September 24, 2017, by , Updated at 04:20PM, September 24, 2017

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 24: Ty Montgomery #88 of the Green Bay Packers carries the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals met on the gridiron at Lambeau Field for the first time since 2009 on Sunday, September 24th.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the scoring in this matchup:

  • 1st quarter: Andy Dalton pass to the middle to A.J. Green for 10 yards for a TOUCHDOWN. Randy Bullock extra point is good. CIN 7 – GB 0
  • 1st quarter: Aaron Rodgers pass to the right to Lance Kendricks for 1 yard for a TOUCHDOWN. Mason Crosby extra point is good. CIN 7 – GB 7
  • 2nd quarter: Andy Dalton pass to the left to Giovani Bernard for 6 yards for a TOUCHDOWN. Randy Bullock extra point is good. CIN 14 – GB 7
  • 2nd quarter: Aaron Rodgers pass to to the left intercepted by William Jackson and returned for 75 yards for a TOUCHDOWN. CIN 21 – GB 7