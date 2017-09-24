× Cincinnati Bengals get early lead on Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, 21-7

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals met on the gridiron at Lambeau Field for the first time since 2009 on Sunday, September 24th.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the scoring in this matchup:

1st quarter: Andy Dalton pass to the middle to A.J. Green for 10 yards for a TOUCHDOWN. Randy Bullock extra point is good. CIN 7 – GB 0

Aaron Rodgers pass to the right to Lance Kendricks for 1 yard for a TOUCHDOWN. Mason Crosby extra point is good. CIN 7 – GB 7

2nd quarter: Andy Dalton pass to the left to Giovani Bernard for 6 yards for a TOUCHDOWN. Randy Bullock extra point is good. CIN 14 – GB 7

2nd quarter: Aaron Rodgers pass to to the left intercepted by William Jackson and returned for 75 yards for a TOUCHDOWN. CIN 21 – GB 7