Green Bay diocese says priest accused of sex abuse cleared

GREEN BAY — The Diocese of Green Bay says a Fox Valley area priest has been cleared of allegations that he sexually abused a minor.

Bishop David Ricken announced Saturday that he received notification from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican that the Rev. Paul Radetski has been exonerated.

Radetski was removed from active duty when the allegation first came to light in 2010. He has been temporarily restricted from serving publicly as a priest since then.

The diocese says those restrictions have been lifted. Radetski will serve the diocese in a limited capacity as a senior priest.

Radetski denied the allegations, and a panel of three canon judges from outside the diocese cleared him. The bishop expressed regret that it took so long to resolve the allegation.