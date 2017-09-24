Medical examiner: 2 babies die in Milwaukee co-sleeping incidents

MILWAUKEE — Authorities say two babies have died in separate co-sleeping incidents in Milwaukee over the weekend.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office says a two-month-old girl was pronounced dead Saturday morning after sleeping with her parents in an adult bed at a residence near 91st and Bender on the city’s northwest side.

On Sunday morning, a two-month-old boy was pronounced dead after co-sleeping with an adult and another child. This incident happened near 42nd and Sheridan in Milwaukee.

No names were released. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

A third infant death

In addition, a nine-month-old boy was pronounced dead on Friday, September 22nd at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center. The decedent was found unresponsive at home near 17th and Forest Home — and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards in the ER. An autopsy was performed on Saturday and no trauma was found. The cause of death is pending further toxicology.