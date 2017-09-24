Mexico quake death toll rises to 319

Rescuers from Israel search for survivors in a flattened building in Mexico City on September 23, 2017, four days after the powerful quake that hit central Mexico. In the capital, the quake toppled 39 buildings, mostly in a central area with older construction that is popular with tourists and foreigners living in the city, and also in the south. / AFP PHOTO / RONALDO SCHEMIDT
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say the death toll from Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake is continuing to grow. It now stands at 319, with more than half of those in the capital.
Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente reported Sunday on Twitter that 181 people died in Mexico City. There were also 73 deaths in Morelos state, 45 in Puebla, 13 in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.