Police: 2 shot, injured in separate non-fatal shootings in Milwaukee overnight

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Saturday night, September 23rd.

The first shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. near 27th and Burleigh.

Officials said a 48-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

The second shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near Fond du Lac Avenue and Elder Wallace.

A Milwaukee man was shot and took himself to the hospital to treat his gunshot wound.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation, which is ongoing.

