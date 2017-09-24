× Police pursuit leads to sheriff’s deputy crashing into light pole

MILWAUKEE — A police pursuit leads to a crash by a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy on Milwaukee’s north side on Sunday afternoon, September 24th.

Officials say just after 4:30 p.m., a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle — and the vehicle fled.

The deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle but crashed into a light pole at 8th and Wright.

The deputy was not hurt and no other vehicles involved.

The vehicle that fled the scene was not located.

