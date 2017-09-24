× Power out for roughly 1,200 We Energies customers in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — We Energies crews are working to resolve a power outage that’s being seen in the area of Oak Creek on Sunday evening, September 24th.

Officials say around 7:50 p.m., roughly 2,500 customers lost power. The boundaries of the outage are Drexel Ave on the north, Ryan Road on the south, S. 13th Street on the West and Nicholson Ave. on the east.

As of about 9:30 p.m., there were just 1,200 people without power.

As for a cause? We Energies officials say it looks like tree growth that got into some wires may have caused a short — and then the outage.

