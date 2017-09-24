Greenfield Fire Department rescues Whitnall homecoming after power outage

GREENFIELD — Saving the day one generator at a time. Greenfield Fire Department came to Whitnall High School’s rescue Saturday, September 23rd when the power went out at their homecoming dance.

After hearing that the school had a power outage, Greenfield firefighters showed up to the dance with generators and lights.

They hung up the portable lights down the hallways and the generators brought back the power and music.

Students were able to stay and enjoy the last hour of the homecoming dance.