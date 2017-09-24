September 24
-
Attention drivers: This upcoming construction, closures could impact your commute
-
“I am a survivor:” Hundreds get breast cancer tattoo to raise money for a cure
-
Race for the cure: The world’s largest, most successful fundraising and education event for breast cancer
-
FREE admission and parking: 2nd annual Big Gig BBQ details revealed
-
June 13
-
-
“Up to a 6-foot wingspan:” Wisconsin Bat Festival is coming to the Mitchell Park Domes 🦇
-
“I am here for her:” Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises thousands in fight for a cure
-
1st day of autumn: New record high of 95 degrees set at Mitchell Intl. Airport
-
Milwaukee ranked worst city in Wisconsin to live in
-
Send-off ceremony held for more than 50 Wisconsin National Guard members
-
-
Attention drivers: These overnight full closures could impact your commute
-
Check your tickets! $371M Powerball jackpot drawing winning numbers
-
Running for a cause: 40th annual Briggs & Al’s Run and Walk in downtown Milwaukee