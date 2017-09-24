Small dog rescued alive from earthquake rubble in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Rescuers have pulled a small dog alive from the rubble of a building that collapsed in Mexico City after Tuesday’s deadly earthquake.

Images broadcast on Milenio TV show helmeted members of a Japanese search and rescue team cradling the white dog and petting its head as they bring it down from the wreckage.

The rescue took place at an apartment building in a southern neighborhood of the capital.

It’s one of a dwindling number of collapse sites where crews still have hopes of finding people alive.

As of Sunday afternoon, the death toll stands at 319, including 181 in Mexico City.