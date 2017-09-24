Small dog rescued alive from earthquake rubble in Mexico

Rescuers from Israel search for survivors in a flattened building in Mexico City on September 23, 2017, four days after the powerful quake that hit central Mexico. In the capital, the quake toppled 39 buildings, mostly in a central area with older construction that is popular with tourists and foreigners living in the city, and also in the south. / AFP PHOTO / RONALDO SCHEMIDT
MEXICO CITY — Rescuers have pulled a small dog alive from the rubble of a building that collapsed in Mexico City after Tuesday’s deadly earthquake.
Images broadcast on Milenio TV show helmeted members of a Japanese search and rescue team cradling the white dog and petting its head as they bring it down from the wreckage.
The rescue took place at an apartment building in a southern neighborhood of the capital.
It’s one of a dwindling number of collapse sites where crews still have hopes of finding people alive.
As of Sunday afternoon, the death toll stands at 319, including 181 in Mexico City.
