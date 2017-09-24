The perfect french toast for your Sunday brunch

MILWAUKEE -- One of the best things about Sundays are the delicious brunches! Eli Rivera with Cafe Centraal in Bayview visited the Wake Up studio to show how to make the perfect french toast for brunch.
Here are some of the brunch ideas that were shared:
- Berry Basil French Toast- Fresh berries on top of cinnamon coated challah French Toast, layered with creamy mascarpone cheese and topped with basil and powdered sugar.
- The Milwaukeean Bloody Mary- Milwaukee's own Rehorst Vodka, our Lowlands bloody mix, horseradish, Lakefront Fixed Gear and a bacon & chees curd garnish
- Bier Mosa- Lowlands High Speed Wit and orange juice