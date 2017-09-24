Thousands turn out to show support for breast cancer survivors, research

MILWAUKEE — The annual Komen Southeast Wisconsin Race for the Cure was held on Sunday morning, September 24th — and the weather couldn’t have been sunnier or hotter. But that did not seem to sway anyone from taking part.

Thousands of people gathered to participate in one of two options — walk a one-mile route or run or walk a five-kilometer route.

Lining the streets to support the hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters were cheerleaders from schools throughout southeast Wisconsin — and plenty more groups.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Komen website indicated $178,000 had been raised for the Race for the Cure. The goal this year — $234,000. But donations are still being tallied.