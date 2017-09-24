× Two people trapped, found dead in 2-alarm fire on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department announced that two people have died due to their injuries in a structure fire Sunday morning, September 24th.

20 firefighters and Red Cross responded to the fire near Swan and Allyn a little after 5:15 a.m. Initial reports had multiple people trapped in inside.

The fire was reported as a second alarm around 5:25 a.m. The fire was called under control around 6:15 a.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Brian Smith said one person was taken to the hospital and two people who were trapped inside and lost their lives in the fire.

The two who died were found on the second and third floor of the structure.

Authorities said they suspect the unit is a total loss, but not the entire building.

The fire is under investigation.

