Acting Milwaukee Co. Sheriff Richard Schmidt applies for job of interim sheriff

MILWAUKEE — Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt announced on Monday afternoon, September 25th that he has submitted his application for the job of interim sheriff to Gov. Scott Walker.

“Gov. Walker has numerous excellent candidates to consider. However, I now very respectfully ask Gov. Walker, whom I greatly respect, for his appointment to the interim sheriff of Milwaukee County,” Schmidt said at a news conference. “I very respectfully request that I be allowed to continue what we have started over these last 25 days in this organization.”

Acting Sheriff Schmidt touted successes with recent speed and reckless driving saturation patrols in Milwaukee. He was also pleased with his recent inspection of the Milwaukee County Jail.

Schmidt thanked those who have shown their support for him in recent weeks.

