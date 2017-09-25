Explore and experience Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley — but how?

MILWAUKEE -- Valley Week celebrates Milwaukee's Menomonee Valley: what is made there, who works there, all there is to do, and the great jobs and careers. Valley Week events invite the community to explore and experience Milwaukee's Menomonee Valley.
About Valley Week (website)
Menomonee Valley Partners and Potawatomi Hotel & Casino present the first ever Valley Week running from September 23 – 30. Explore and experience Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley by participating in the week’s events, including special tours via bike, boat, bus, or kayak, the Ultimate Beer Run, Campfire Stories, and a Valley-wide Career Expo.
Valley Week events are listed at ValleyWeek.com. Proceeds from the events support Menomonee Valley Partners, a nonprofit organization formed in 1999 to revitalize the Menomonee Valley.
Events include:
Sat, Sep 23
- The Ultimate Beer Run: This unique run/walk event makes a loop between City Lights Brewing and Third Space Brewing, offering participants a limited edition t-shirt, mid-point beer at one brewery, and a finisher beer at the other.
Mon, Sep 25
- Tree Planting in Three Bridges Park: Volunteers can plant a tree that will provide shade for future generations.
- Menomonee River Kayak Tour: Paddle the river and canals while exploring the Valley’s past and exciting future.
Tues, Sep 26
- Discover Your Career Expo: This one-stop shop career exploration expo showcases the wide variety of employment opportunities available at Valley businesses, from entry-level to high skill, and offers potential candidates a chance to explore how to start on a career path here and connect with training resources.
Weds, Sep 27
- Campfire Stories: Enjoy a sunset view of the Valley while listening to fireside stories from dynamic presenters whose own stories intersect with the story of the Valley.
Thurs, Sep 28
- Valley Week Business Luncheon: Mayor Barrett will keynote this luncheon that celebrates the Valley’s transformation, exciting future, and the companies, organizations, and people who have helped shape it.
- Happy Hour on the River: Enjoy a casual 45-minute happy hour cruising along the Menomonee River and its less explored canal.
- Art Walk on the Hank Aaron State Trail: Learn about the history of Milwaukee's civil rights marches in the 1960s and the murals, many created by children, that honor marchers along the Hank Aaron State Trail.
Sat, Sep 30
- Menomonee Valley: Behind, Above, & Below the Scenes: Join Adam Carr on an in-depth bus tour, a Behind, Below, and Above the Scenes journey through the Valley.
- Menomonee Valley History Tour: Take a leisurely bike ride along the Hank Aaron State Trail with frequent stops to explore the rich history of the Valley and its role in making Milwaukee.
Sobelman’s Pub N Grill will donate $1 from every Bloody Mary sold from Sep 23-30 to MVP. Twisted Fisherman will offer a 3-course menu and $5 from each sold will go to MVP.
Valley Week is presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Supporting Sponsors include Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Menomonee Valley Business Improvement District #26, Komatsu Mining Corp, Rexnord, and We Energies.
Located in the heart of Milwaukee, the Menomonee Valley is a thriving district that integrates industry, entertainment, and nature.