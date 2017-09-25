Explore and experience Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley — but how?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Valley Week celebrates Milwaukee's Menomonee Valley: what is made there, who works there, all there is to do, and the great jobs and careers. Valley Week events invite the community to explore and experience Milwaukee's Menomonee Valley.

About Valley Week (website)

Menomonee Valley Partners and Potawatomi Hotel & Casino present the first ever Valley Week running from September 23 – 30. Explore and experience Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley by participating in the week’s events, including special tours via bike, boat, bus, or kayak, the Ultimate Beer Run, Campfire Stories, and a Valley-wide Career Expo. Valley Week events are listed at ValleyWeek.com. Proceeds from the events support Menomonee Valley Partners, a nonprofit organization formed in 1999 to revitalize the Menomonee Valley.

