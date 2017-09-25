Franklin police: 7-year-old boy approached by men, offered candy

FRANKLIN — Franklin police are looking for a pair of men who they say approached a seven-year-old boy and asked if he wanted candy.

Officials say the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 24th near Church St. and Mission Hills Dr. in Franklin.

The boy was apparently walking when he was approached by two black males in a newer Chevy black pickup truck with a cover on it. Officials say neither subject got out of the vehicle. The boy ran home to report this to his mother.

The vehicle left the area prior to officers’ arrival.

The driver of the vehicle was described as approximately 60 years old, gray hair, wearing sunglasses and a black t-shirt with unknown writing on it. The passenger was a teenage male, short black hair wearing a black hoodie, blue sunglasses and a red Fitbit.

Anyone seeing a vehicle matching the above description is asked to call Franklin police at 414-425-2522.