Free, family fun: Sturgeon Fest celebrates a critically important species

Riveredge Nature Center's Sturgeon Program tries to restock the ancient fish in their natural habitat. Carl spent the morning learning how you can help the project at Sturgeon Fest this weekend.

About Sturgeon Fest (website)

Head to Lakeshore State Park in downtown Milwaukee on September 30, 2017 to enjoy a day of free, family fun (and make a huge difference while doing it!). The festivities continue all day with games and crafts for kids, a scavenger hunt, an Adventure Rock climbing wall, prairie tours, a live performance from Kohl's Wild Theater, educational booths, delicious local food trucks, and so much more.

Sturgeon Fest celebrates Riveredge’s 25 year partnership with the Wisconsin DNR to bring back Lake Sturgeon, a critically important species both environmentally and culturally, to the Milwaukee River, where they haven’t been seen in over 100 years.