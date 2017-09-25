In wake of fatal fire, firefighters go door-to-door checking for working smoke alarms

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters will be going door-to-door in the neighborhood near Swan and Allyn on the city’s northwest side, offering fire safety education materials, checking for working smoke alarms and installing new alarms as necessary. This effort comes in the wake of a fire in which two children, ages four and two, died.

The fire broke out around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, September 24th. Fire crews arrived on the scene with reports there were people trapped. Those firefighters encountered heavy smoke and a large volume of fire coming from the structure.

Officials say firefighters attempted an aggressive fire attack and search. But unfortunately, the children died from their injuries.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing will hold a news conference regarding the importance of working smoke alarms in homes at 4:00 p.m. on Monday. FOX6 News will stream that news conference.

In the meantime, if you are in need of a smoke alarm, please call the Smoke Alarm Hotline at the number listed below. Arrangements will be made for Milwaukee firefighters to come to your residence and install a smoke alarm free of charge.

SMOKE ALARM HOTLINE: 414-286-8980