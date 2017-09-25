Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Second crops of certain vegetables are doing well. See some peas we are harvesting again and an ornamental bean that’s beautiful even if it’s not really meant to be eaten. Spring and fall vegetable planting” fact sheet.

Learn what can still be fertilized to continue vigorous growth and what should NOT be at this time of year. Garden Fertilization publication.

The autumnal equinox is past and it’s officially fall. Planting spring flowering bulbs is just one of the many fall tasks in the yard and garden. Learn what to choose and how to tuck them in for the winter. Learn more about Non-Yellow Daffodils.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.