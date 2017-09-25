× Milwaukee police: Child struck, injured by vehicle on city’s south side

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old girl is recovering from injuries suffered after being struck by a vehicle on Milwaukee’s south side on Monday, September 25th.

Milwaukee police say the child was struck in the area of 19th and Greenfield shortly before 8:00 a.m.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene.

