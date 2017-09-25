North Korea accuses Pres. Donald Trump of declaring war

North Korea has promised to make the US "pay dearly" for new sanctions, while China is willing to take the economic hit of greater sanctions on North Korea, a top official said Monday. Pictured: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led military drills focused on artillery battle training in 2016, North Korean state news agency KCNA reports.

NEW YORK — North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Monday accused US President Donald Trump of declaring war on his country by tweeting over the weekend that North Korea “won’t be around much longer.”

In light of this, Ri said North Korea would take counter measures, including the right to shoot down US bombers flying over the Korean Peninsula, even if they did not enter North Korean airspace.

Ri made the comments to reporters in New York.

“In light of the declaration of war by Trump, all options will be on the operating table of the Supreme leadership of DPRK,” Ri said, according to his official English translator.