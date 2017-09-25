Public gets chance to review concepts for new Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park

FISH CREEK — The Wisconsin DNR announced on Monday, September 25th that the public will have an opportunity to review concepts for a new Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park at a public meeting that will be held on Thursday at the Sturgeon Bay Public Library. The meeting is set for 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The park closed the tower to public use in May 2015 to protect public safety after an inspection report raised significant concerns over its structural integrity and an inspection by the Forest Service Forest Products Laboratory staff found considerable deterioration of the structural and non-structural wood members. The tower was deconstructed in September 2016.

CLICK HERE to view the Eagle Tower concept options in greater detail

Current plans are to rebuild a new structure to look as similar as possible to the existing tower, while complying with building codes, accessibility and taking into consideration new technologies.

This meeting will provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on different concepts for a new tower rather than any specific designs. The Sturgeon Bay Public Library is located at 107 S 4th Ave., Sturgeon Bay. The public will also has an opportunity to provide comment online through Oct. 9, 2017 through the Eagle Tower webpage for more information later this month.

People who are interested in donating to the reconstruction of Eagle Tower can find more information and a link to the donation website through the Friends of Peninsula State Park website at peninsulafriends.org.