Waukesha Co. Sheriff’s Department: 1 dead after police pursuit ends in crash

BROOKFIELD -- The Waukesha Sheriff's Department confirms one person is dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash.

It happened around midnight on eastbound Bluemound Road between Calhoun Road and Moorland Road.

Officials tell FOX6 News the vehicle sped off during a traffic stop. The fleeing vehicle was traveling eastbound on Bluemound Road, and just before they hit Calhoun Road, they lost control and crash.

Officials say the vehicle went off the road, over the sidewalk, sheered off the bottom of a power line pole, and knocked over a tree and street light, before coming to rest at an Open Pantry gas station.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear why the subject fled, or how fast they were going when they crashed, but the City of Brookfield is investigating.

No additional details have been released.

