Baby in car seat left on side of interstate with $5,500 cash, birth certificate

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A 1-month-old baby boy found along an Oklahoma interstate over the weekend was found with $5,500 cash stuffed in the car seat and a birth certificate, according to police.

A church group found the baby abandoned in a car seat along I-40 in Oklahoma on Saturday, according to KFOR.

The driver of the church group's van noticed a car seat on the side of the Interstate 40. He initially thought there was a doll inside the car seat, but he noticed two feet kicking inside the car seat and immediately pulled over.

According to Sgt. Gary Knigh, officers also found a Social Security card, cash, and a birth certificate with the baby.

According to KFOR, it was 91 degrees when the baby was found. Police said it's unlikely the baby was on the side of the road for more than 30 minutes.

The baby was in good health and was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

The baby's mother was located through family members and was also being evaluated at a local hospital.

No names were released in the incident.

Authorities say it is too early in the investigation to determine if charges will be filed. According to the police report, the baby has been placed in DHS custody.