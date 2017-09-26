Brookfield police: Suspect wanted for attempt to defraud Verizon store

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have attempted to defraud a Verizon store on W. Bluemound Rd.

Officials indicated in a Wisconsin Crime Alert that the suspect entered the store on Thursday, August 31st claiming to be David Nelson, a Verizon customer. The subject presented a Nevada driver’s license with the correct information and he tried to obtain three iPhone 7 plus phones, valued at $869.00 each to be billed against the account of David Nelson.

Employees became suspicious and attempted to stall the subject, but the subject left the store.

The suspect is described as a male, Hispanic, mid 30s, 5’8″ tall with short black hair.

Franklin PD and Greenfield PD had similar incidents but their suspect does not appear to be the same as the one from the Brookfield incident.

If you have information that could help Brookfield police in this case, you’re urged to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.