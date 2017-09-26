Inside the Huddle with Packers WR Jordy Nelson: “We are just offensively more efficient”

GREEN BAY — It’s a quick turnaround for the Green Bay Packers as they take on the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Thursday, September 28th after Sunday’s come-from-behind win. FOX6’s Kaitlin Sharkey goes Beyond the Game and Inside the Huddle with Jordy Nelson, who started out with how the team turned the game around in the second half.

Nelson: “I think we are just offensively more efficient we had some big plays. We didn’t hurt ourselves, we didn’t have any turnovers, I think the sacks went down there might have been a couple but not as many in the first half and we stayed ahead of the chains and just kept the ball moving and I’ve said for years we are a rhythm offense once we get that first first down, once we get moving we don’t hurt ourselves we will be productive so I think what happened when we came out in the second half the defense still played incredible keeping them, holding them down to three points in the second half so which allowed us to get back in the game and end up winning.”

Kaitlin: “Looking at you and watching you play it seemed like you were 100 percent but you were battling a little bit of an injury did you feel it at all was it bothering you at all all?”

Jordy: “No, and the quad felt great after getting banged up a little bit in Atlanta, so it recovered really quick through the week, practiced all week, felt fine in the game so everything was a blessing there that we didn’t miss any more time than I already am.”

Kaitlin: “You had a good game but Geronimo Allison had one of those big games standout games. How have you seen him evolve now in this season?”

Jordy: “A lot and it’s been great to be a part of it. Watching it from when he came in a year and a half ago, now from OTA’s as an undrafted free agent rookie, and watching him develop not only physically but mentally and what we do as an offense something that impressed up. I remember talking about it in our receiver room, him understanding what we are doing in the game plan each week when he wasn’t even getting the reps and that’s when you really understand that he’s paying attention in meetings and he’s really into his playbook and I think he’s reaping those benefits now.”

Kaitlin: “Both you and the Bears are coming off overtime victories, does overtime set the fatigue level any higher especially with this short turn, do you think for both teams?”

Jordy: “Not necessarily for us I think it might have been shorter, I mean defense played three snaps and we played three snaps, or fourth on a kneel down so it wasn’t one of those where it was back and forth and drawn out and the whole another half or anything so I don’t think the overtime will have that much of an effect if we would have been able to end it on regulation on a field goal instead of going into overtime so I think the games will be similar and and I don’t think it will really carry over to Thursday.”

Kaitlin: “The National Anthem protest going around the NFL a lot of buzz surrounding the league, the Packers have taken a unified stance is it something that’s been discussed throughout the week or just once or what it your feeling and observation on it?”

Jordy: “It’s something that started Saturday or Sunday or Saturday night at the team meeting with Mark Murphy’s statement and it’s something that carried over through Sunday. It’s not for us about the National Anthem it’s not about the flag, it’s about continuing the conversation about unity treating everyone equally, racism in America so it’s something we want to get the focus back on that. I think we are going to try and do that over the next game or so or whatever it is and that is all in discussion, that’s where the conversation needs to go is go away from the National; Anthem and goes away from the flag. Every single person in our building and across the league respects the flag, respects the Anthem, respects what the military has done for us, in the past present and in the future obviously we know we wouldn’t have our country and what we are able to do without them everyone understands that but there’s a way to start a conversation and the conversation needs to go back to the topic of equality in this country.”

