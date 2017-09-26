MILWAUKEE -- Even with the school year in full swing, it's not too late to sign your kids up for before or after school programs. Carl spent the morning checking out some entertaining and enriching options for the YMCA.
About YMCA (website)
For more than 150 years, the Milwaukee Y has been strengthening the foundations of our communities by putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.
OUR VISION
The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and walks of life joined together by a shared vision to create a healthier, stronger, and safer Milwaukee where families of all incomes and backgrounds truly thrive. Our impact in Milwaukee is widespread, from teaching thousands of kids to swim each year, to being one of the only safe spaces open seven-days-a-week in the neighborhoods we serve. We also believe that lasting personal and social change happens in the places where our members live, work and play. That’s why in addition to our center-based programming, we are committed to being vocal advocates for healthy families and partnering with others to improve the greater good in Milwaukee beyond our four walls.
OUR HISTORY
Comprised of multiple locations throughout the Milwaukee area, as well as YMCA Camp Minikani on the shores of Lake Amy Belle in Hubertus, Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Y has been a part of the lives of the greater Milwaukee area’s kids and families since 1858.
Our annual reports highlight our commitment to impacting the community thought the people, programs, and partnerships. To view our annual reports and financial statements click here.
To view our Milwauke Y Profile piece, which includes our history, mission and vision click here.